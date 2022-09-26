Live map technology to identify accident-prone areas, says Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal

Chandigarh, September 25
Haryana is using live map technology to identify accident-prone areas in the state. Using this technology, a grid is automatically generated for such places on the live map and the police get information about such places immediately.
Giving information, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said he had directed officials that the data of live map technology should be shared with all stakeholder departments such as police, public works, health, transport and urban local bodies so that special focus could be given on such accident-prone areas.
While presiding over a meeting of the Road Safety Fund Management Committee here today, Kaushal said frequent changing of lanes by heavy vehicles was one of the major cause of accidents on highways. Therefore, sign boards should be installed on the left side of roads and the rule should be strictly followed.He further said adequate lighting arrangement, sign boards and beautification work should be done on all highways. Besides, reflective tapes and sign boards should also be set up to reduce chances of accidents at blind spots and crossings during night. In the meeting, a budget of Rs 36 crore has been approved for road safety activities this year.
