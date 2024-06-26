Panipat: Lives at risk, business hit as underpass in limbo

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, June 25

Resentment prevails among residents here over the delay of around 18 months in the construction of an underpass at the Azaad Nagar railway crossing.

Railways had allotted the tender worth Rs 4 crore for the construction of the underpass in April 2022. The deadline for the project, as mentioned in the work allotment letter, was December 2022 but the work is still pending, due to which people have been facing a lot of inconvenience in their daily lives.

P eople cross railway tracks, risking their lives. Photo: Sukhjinder Saroha

Residents alleged that people who go to vegetable and grain markets and over 1.5 lakh residents of over 20 colonies of Wards 15 and 17 were forced to take longer routes to go to their destinations. After the proposal of underpass was approved, the railway crossing was closed.

Enraged over the slow pace of work and lethargic attitude of the railway engineering wing, the residents held a maha-panchayat on Sunday in Sanjay Colony. On Monday, the residents gathered near the site and protested against the railway officials and raised slogans against the delayed project.

The residents warned the railway officials that if the work did not start within a week, they would stage a dharna at the Panipat railway station.

Former councillor Shiv Kumar Sharma said people of several colonies in his ward faced problems even in reaching the cremation ground.

Residents of Krishan Pura, Raj Nagar, Azaad Nagar, Sanjay Colony, Gandhi Mandi, Vikas Nagar, NFL Colony, Sugar Mill area, New Mukhija colony, Shiv Nagar, vegetable market, grain market etc are the most affected.

Residents alleged they were forced to cross the railway lines, while risking their lives.

Anuj Kumar, a shopkeeper, said his business had been affected due to this for the past two years. He said consumers from nearby villages like Binjhol, Madhana, Raj Nagar, Azaad Nagar and other areas couldn’t reach their shops. He said little children of Azaad Nagar and Raj Nagar were the most at risk as they had to cross the railway lines to reach their government school in Krishanpura. Pawan, a medical store owner, said that the work of underpass construction had stopped for more than six months and the people were forced to cross the railway lines, which was life-threatening.

SB Manchanda, Assistant Divisional Engineer, Panipat, said the work had started there but due to waterlogging at the site, they were facing problems. “Now, the water is being drained out from the site for the last few days,” he said. “After the water is drained out from the construction site, the work on the underpass would start,” he claimed.

Project deadline was Dec 2022

The Railways had allotted the tender worth Rs 4 crore for the construction of the underpass in April 2022.

The deadline for the project, as mentioned in the work allotment letter, was December 2022 but the work is still pending.

After the proposal of underpass was approved, the railway crossing was closed.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panipat