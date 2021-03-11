Lizard found in midday meal

Faridabad, August 17
Around 78 students studying in Classes VI to VIII of the government school at Chandawali village in the district had a narrow escape as staff noticed a dead lizard in the food that was ready to be served this afternoon.
Sources in the school said the lizard was found in the main container having porridge (daliya) supplied by a private organisation. “The food which was to be served to the students was disposed of as soon as the lizard was spotted by one of the teachers,’’said Mohammed Iqbal, a teachers.
The food was kept aside and the officials of the agency which had been supplying the food were called to examine it, he said, adding that the consumption of the food could have caused major health complications.
Rajkumar, a local resident, said the incident pointed to laxity on part of the agency supplying the food. He demanded that the work of preparing meals should be done locally in the school or the village.
A three-member team has been formed to probe the matter, said an official of the Block Education Office.
