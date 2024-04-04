Locals heave a sigh of relief as civic body lays stormwater pipes

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 3

In a much-needed relief for the residents of Nyaypuri Colony, the Municipal Corporation, Karnal, has started the long-awaited work of laying stormwater pipes in the area. These pipes are being laid in those areas where these were missing and lacked proper connectivity.

“The work of laying of stormwater pipes is going on and it will be relief for residents,” said Monika Sharma, XEN. Residents, who have been grappling with the issue of waterlogging during heavy rainfall, have expressed satisfaction with this development.

However, some residents said the MC has already laid a stormwater line under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), which has not served its purpose.

Jaswant Redhu, former president, Nyaypuri Resident Welfare Association, criticised the authorities for lack of planning, saying this is the third instance when stormwater pines are being installed in the colony.

Abhishek Meena, MC Commissioner, said the authorities have been directed to ensure the quality of work. "Proper monitoring of the work is being done to ensure quality," he added.

