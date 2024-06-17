Locals protest slow pace of ROB work

Tribune News Service

Rewari, June 16

Residents staged a dharna to protest the slow pace of construction of a railway overbridge (ROB) and an underpass at Bharawas here today.

The protesters were joined by Congress MLA Chiranjeev Rao who two days ago had written to the Minister of Railways to speed up the construction work.

“The work had started in September 2021 and it was scheduled to be completed in 18 months, but the project is yet to be finished even after three years. The slow pace of work is causing inconvenience to residents of 35 villages and four colonies situated around it,” said Rao.

No alternative route has been provided by the contractor, forcing the people to pass the level crossing by putting their lives at risk, he added.

