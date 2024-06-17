Locals protest slow pace of ROB work

Rewari, June 16
Residents staged a dharna to protest the slow pace of construction of a railway overbridge (ROB) and an underpass at Bharawas here today.
The protesters were joined by Congress MLA Chiranjeev Rao who two days ago had written to the Minister of Railways to speed up the construction work.
“The work had started in September 2021 and it was scheduled to be completed in 18 months, but the project is yet to be finished even after three years. The slow pace of work is causing inconvenience to residents of 35 villages and four colonies situated around it,” said Rao.
No alternative route has been provided by the contractor, forcing the people to pass the level crossing by putting their lives at risk, he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Replicate Kashmir-type ‘zero terror strategy’ in Jammu: Shah to forces
Holds meet on J&K ahead of Amarnath Yatra, Army Chief among ...
Forces adopt multi-pronged strategy to counter threat ahead of Amarnath Yatra
Search operations continue | Perpetrators of Doda, Reasi ter...
‘Alarming’: Opposition jabs Punjab CM over 14 drug abuse deaths
Narcotics coming via BJP-ruled Gujarat, Maha, says AAP