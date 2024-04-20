Locations for hoardings designated in Sirsa district

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 19

Sites have been designated in the areas falling under the jurisdiction of the municipal council for putting up banners, hoardings and posters, and conducting public meetings in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections in the Sirsa parliamentary constituency.

This information was provided by District Election Officer and DC RK Singh.

DC Singh said the locations included areas near Government Girls College and Bal Bhawan on Old Court Road, Housing Board Parking on Barnala Road, HSVP’s Sector 20 road as well as areas near HUDA Chowk, Ajay Vihar, Auto Market, Maharana Pratap Chowk, National Highway-9 and near the District Jail on Barnala Road.

The designated locations for rallies and street-corner meetings include Dashera Ground (opposite Sawan School), Vaidwala Road, Sector 19, Nehru Park and the location adjacent to the grain market, along with a vacant land of the Sirsa MC and a site near Chaudhary Devi Lal University, besides the vacant government land near mini-bypass.