Lohgarh to be developed as ‘mini city’: Haryana CM

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, January 1

Chief Minister Manohar Lal today said that Baba Banda Singh Bahadur was not just a name, but a story of bravery, saint and a great commander.

After laying the foundation stone of the memorial to Baba Banda Singh Bahadur, to be constructed at Lohgarh (near Bhagwangarh village) in Yamunanagar district, the CM said Lohgarh would be developed as a “mini city”.

“The memorial shall certainly revive the saga of bravery and sacrifice of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur in Lohgarh, the first capital of the ‘Sikh Raj’ established by him,” said the CM.

He said the foundation stone had been laid for the boundary wall and other projects for the revival of the ancient fort here.

He added that the area of Lohgarh shared its boundary with Himachal Pradesh.

“Baba Banda Singh Bahadur, like a true commander, gave a tough fight to the Mughals,” said Manohar Lal.

He said a ropeway would be constructed from the Adi Badri temple area to Mantra Devi Temple for the convenience of the people visiting here. The mountainous region from Kalka to Kalesar of Shivalik Hills would be developed as a pilgrimage. These include Chhota Tirlokpur, Adi Badri, Lohgarh, Kapal Mochan, Kalesar and other places.

“The state government also planned to introduce adventure sports activities such as trekking in the region. With these efforts, tourism will get a boost in the state and local people will get employment opportunities,” said Manohar Lal.