Lok Adalat resolves over 2.5 lakh cases

Chandigarh, May 12
A longstanding disagreement between a mother and her son was resolved with the young man agreeing to provide his mother Rs 12,000 per month maintenance allowance.
The settlement took place during the National Lok Adalat held under the guidance of Justice Arun Palli.
A total of 2,56,589 cases were resolved. The settlements amounted to more than Rs 110 crore. In Faridabad, a petitioner’s disability was assessed on the spot with the assistance of an orthopedic surgeon deputed in the (MACT) Bench for expert opinion. A divorce petition pending for two years saw a breakthrough in Charkhi Dadri. Despite initial disagreements, the matter was settled with the wife agreeing to a one-time settlement of Rs. 15 lakh with the minor’s custody remaining with her.
