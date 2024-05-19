Lok Sabha election 2024: JP Nadda, ML Khattar, Haryana CM Nayab Saini hold meeting

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 19

BJP national president JP Nadda, along with former CM Manohar Lal Khattar and CM Nayab Singh Saini, held a meeting with the intellectuals of the district in a hotel on Sunday.

He highlighted the achievements of the Manohar Lal-led state government over the past nine-and-a-half years, asserting that the people of Karnal have “ladoos” in both hands. By electing Saini, they will send him to Chandigarh, and by electing Khattar, they will send him to Delhi.

Nadda emphasised that Khattar had abolished nepotism and ensured jobs were given on merit basis, eradicating the system of recommendations and corruption in employment.

He also praised the Haryana government for its significant advancements in the online system and took the opportunity to highlight the achievements of the Modi government.

Nadda also criticised the opposition parties for promoting ‘parivarvad’ (dynastic politics) and labelled them as corrupt. He highlighted various scams associated with the opposition and urged people to make them “unemployed” by not voting for them. He described the INDIA alliance as arrogant, claiming they have no concern for common people. Nadda referred to Kejriwal as a ‘thug’ (fraud) and accused him of failing to respect women.

