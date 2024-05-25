Lok Sabha Election: Haryana records 55.93% turnout till 5 pm

PTI

Chandigarh, May 25

A voter turnout of 55.93 per cent was recorded in Haryana till 5 pm in its 10 Lok Sabha seats and polling remained peaceful on Saturday, officials said.

Polling ended at 6 pm but the turnout figure will increase as there were several people in queues waiting for their turn.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the overall poll percentage stood at 70 per cent.

Voting was also held for the bypoll to the Karnal assembly seat where Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is in the fray. The bypoll was necessitated by his predecessor Manohar Lal Khattar’s resignation.

Official data showed that till 3 pm, the assembly seat had recorded a turnout of 41 per cent.

According to the Election Commission’s (ECI) data, after polling began at 7 am, the overall turnout till 9 am was 8.31 per cent, and it then increased to 36.48 per cent at 1 pm and 55.93 per cent at 5 pm.

Officials said polling went on smoothly across the state.

There are 2,00,76,768 registered voters, including 94,23,956 women and 467 people from the transgender community, Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal earlier said.

According to the ECI data, Sirsa had the highest turnout till 5 pm at 59.57 per cent followed by Ambala at 58.44 per cent and 58.38 per cent in Kurukshetra. Gurugram registered the lowest turnout at 51.75 per cent.

Bhiwani-Mahendragarh recorded a turnout of 56.11 per cent, Faridabad 53.64 per cent, Hisar 53.85 per cent, Karnal 55.71 per cent, Rohtak 58.28 per cent and Sonepat 55.49 per cent.

In 2019, BJP had swept Haryana, winning all 10 Lok Sabha seats.

A total of 223 candidates, including Khattar, two Union ministers and Congress stalwart Kumari Selja, were in the Lok Sabha election fray in Haryana. These include 207 men and 16 women.

From the Karnal assembly seat, 9 candidates were in the fray.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha