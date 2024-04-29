Lok Sabha election: JJP releases 2nd list of candidates for Haryana; fields Kiran Punia from Ambala, Ravinder Sangwan Rohtak

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 29

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Monday announced names of five more Lok Sabha poll candidates for Haryana, fielding Dr Kiran Punia from Ambala against ruling BJP’s Banto Kataria.

According to JJP’s second list, Palaram Saini will contest from Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat, while Devender Kadiyan is the party candidate from Karnal.

From Sonepat, the JJP has fielded Bhupender Malik, while Ravinder Sangwan will contest from Rohtak.

With this, the party has fielded all 10 candidates for Haryana, polling for which will be held in the sixth phase of election on May 25.

Meanwhile, in the first list of candidates released on April 16, the JJP fielded two-time MLA Naina Singh Chautala from Hisar against ruling BJP’s Ranjit Singh Chautala.

Naina Chautala is wife of JJP chief Ajay Singh Chautala, while Ranjit Chautala is his uncle.

According to the JJP's first list of candidates, former MLA Ramesh Khatak will contest from Sirsa Lok Sabha seat.

The JJP has fielded former MLA Rao Bahadur Singh from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, while singer Rahul Yadav Fazilpuriya will be the candidate from Gurugram and JJP youth leader Nalin Hooda will contest from Faridabad.

Ajay Chautala and Dushyant Chautala formed the JJP in December 2018 after a split in the INLD earlier that year following a feud in the Chautala family.

In 2019, the JJP extended support to the BJP after the saffron party fell short of the majority mark in the assembly elections.

The BJP-JJP alliance ended last month after which the JJP leadership said it would field its candidates on all 10 seats in Haryana.

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala #BJP #Karnal #Kurukshetra #Lok Sabha #Rohtak