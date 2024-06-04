Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress leads on 5 seats, BJP on 4

Chandigarh, June 4
Counting for the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana started across the state at 8 am on Tuesday.
The BJP, Congress and JJP are the main contenders in the state.
Postal votes were the first to be counted.
Most of the exit polls have given a comfortable majority to the NDA.
Sirsa Lok Sabha (Haryana)
Kumari Selja (Congress) - 71,953
Ashok Tanwar (BJP) - 41,796
Bhiwani-Mahendragarh: BJP's Dharambir Singh leads over Rao Dan Singh of Congress by 7,580 votes.
Karnal Assembly by-election: CM Nayab Singh Saini is leading by 2,407 votes. Saini got 9,760 votes while Congress candidate Trilochan Singh received 7,353 votes after second round.
Chandigarh: BJP candidate and former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was leading in the state's Karnal parliamentary seat, according to the Election Commission.
Khattar has a lead of 3,388 votes over his nearest rival, Congress's Divyanshu Budhiraja.
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Rao Inderjit Singh was trailing behind Congress's Raj Babbar in the Gurugram Lok Sabha seat. Babbar has secured a lead of 17,462 votes, the EC data showed. PTI
Karnal: Former CM Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP leader is leading by 3,388 votes. He got 31,925 votes, while Congress candidate Divyanshu Budhiraja received 28,537 votes.
INDIA bloc ahead in early trends in Haryana.
