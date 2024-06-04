 Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress leads on 5 seats, BJP on 4 : The Tribune India

  • Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress leads on 5 seats, BJP on 4
Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress leads on 5 seats, BJP on 4

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 4

Counting for the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana started across the state at 8 am on Tuesday.

The BJP, Congress and JJP are the main contenders in the state.

Postal votes were the first to be counted.

Most of the exit polls have given a comfortable majority to the NDA.

 

10:18 04 Jun
Kumari Selja of Congress leads

Sirsa Lok Sabha (Haryana)

Kumari Selja (Congress) - 71,953

Ashok Tanwar (BJP) - 41,796
10:07 04 Jun
Bhiwani-Mahendragarh: BJP's Dharambir Singh leads

Bhiwani-Mahendragarh: BJP's Dharambir Singh leads over Rao Dan Singh of Congress by 7,580 votes.
10:04 04 Jun
Nayab Singh Saini leads in Karnal Assembly by-election

Karnal Assembly by-election: CM Nayab Singh Saini is leading by 2,407 votes. Saini got 9,760 votes while Congress candidate Trilochan Singh received 7,353 votes after second round.
09:55 04 Jun
BJP's ML Khattar leading in Karnal, Congress's Raj Babbar in Gurugram  

Chandigarh: BJP candidate and former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was leading in the state's Karnal parliamentary seat, according to the Election Commission.

Khattar has a lead of 3,388 votes over his nearest rival, Congress's Divyanshu Budhiraja.

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Rao Inderjit Singh was trailing behind Congress's Raj Babbar in the Gurugram Lok Sabha seat. Babbar has secured a lead of 17,462 votes, the EC data showed. PTI
09:40 04 Jun
Khattar leads

Karnal: Former CM Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP leader is leading by 3,388 votes. He got 31,925 votes, while Congress candidate Divyanshu Budhiraja received 28,537 votes.
08:52 04 Jun
Counting begins in Palwal

08:47 04 Jun
Counting on in Karnal

08:32 04 Jun
INDIA bloc ahead in early trends in Haryana.

