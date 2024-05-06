Lok Sabha election: Sonia, Rahul, Kharge among 40 star campaigners for Congress in Haryana

Chandigarh, May 6
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja are among its 40 star campaigners in Haryana for the Lok Sabha election.
The list of star campaigners, shared by the Congress's Haryana unit, also includes general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi and Randeep Singh Surjewala, and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Congress's Haryana in-charge Deepak Babaria, party leaders Ajay Maken, Anand Sharma, Bhupesh Baghel, Sachin Pilot, Shashi Tharoor, Rajiv Shukla, Kanhaiya Kumar and Alka Lamba are also among the national-level leaders who will campaign in Haryana.
Among other state-level leaders who will campaign for the Congress are Haryana unit chief Udai Bhan and Birender Singh, Ajay Singh Yadav, Deepender Singh Hooda, Aftab Ahmed, Ashok Arora, Kuldeep Sharma, Geeta Bhukkal, Neeraj Sharma and BB Batra.
Elections to Haryana's 10 Lok Sabha seats will be held on May 25.
The Congress is contesting nine seats in Haryana while its INDIA bloc ally AAP has fielded a candidate from Kurukshetra.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Ashok Gehlot #Bhupinder Hooda #Congress #Kumari Selja #Lok Sabha #Mallikarjun Kharge #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra #Rahul Gandhi #Rajasthan #Randeep Surjewala #Sonia Gandhi
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal for 'receiving funding from Sikhs for Justice'; AAP calls it conspiracy at BJP's behest
The move comes a day ahead of the Supreme Court considering ...
Supreme Court to consider granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday
The Bench is led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna
Zero tolerance for someone like Prajwal, Karnataka government allowed him to leave country: PM Modi
Says the responsibility to take action in the raging matter ...
Hamas accepts cease-fire proposal for Gaza after Israel orders Rafah evacuation ahead of attack
There was no immediate comment from Israel on the deal
ED raids Jharkhand minister's staff; recovers Rs 25 crore in cash, official documents
PM Modi slams Congress; wonders why such persons were 'close...