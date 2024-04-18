Lok Sabha poll: Chautala bahus up against each other as INLD fields Sunaina Chautala from Hisar

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 18

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) on Thursday announced three candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election with party’s secretary general and Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala to contest from Kurukshetra.

Meanwhile, it will be Chautalas up against each other for Hisar Lok Sabha seat, as the INLD has fielded Sunaina Chautala, wife of Ravi Chautala who is a grandson of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, as its candidate.

Recently, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) in its first list fielded two-time MLA Naina Singh Chautala from Hisar against ruling BJP’s Ranjit Singh Chautala.

Naina Chautala is wife of JJP chief Ajay Singh Chautala, while Ranjit Chautala is his uncle.

She is the MLA from Badhra in Charkhi Dadri district and mother of former Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala.

Ajay Chautala and Dushyant Chautala formed the JJP in December 2018 after a split in the INLD earlier that year following a feud in the Chautala family.

The INLD has fielded Gurpreet Singh from the Ambala (SC) Lok Sabha seat.

