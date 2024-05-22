 Lok Sabha poll takes the sheen off Karnal Assembly byelection : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Lok Sabha poll takes the sheen off Karnal Assembly byelection

Lok Sabha poll takes the sheen off Karnal Assembly byelection

CM Saini needs to register win to remain in office

Lok Sabha poll takes the sheen off Karnal Assembly byelection

Trilochan Singh addresses a gathering in Karnal.



Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 21

As the campaigning for the May 25 Lok Sabha elections intensified in Haryana, there is little media and public attention to the important Karnal Assembly bypoll to be held simultaneously. CM Nayab Singh Saini is pitted against Congress’ Trilochan Singh.

When Saini was sworn in as the CM on March 12, following Manohar Lal Khattar’s resignation, he was an MP from Kurukshetra constituency. Under the Constitution, one has to become a member of Haryana Legislative Assembly within six months of taking oath as the CM.

On March 13, after Saini’s government won a confidence motion in the state Assembly, Khattar resigned from Karnal Assembly seat, paving the way for Saini to contest from the seat.

After the Bombay High Court set aside by-election in Maharashtra’s Akola West Assembly seat, a petition was filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court for cancelling Karnal by-poll. However, the court dismissed the petition. Political analysts said the victory in the bypoll was very important for Saini, as it would decide the future of his political career, and the government.

According to the Election Commission data, Khattar won the 2019 Assembly elections from Karnal with a margin of 45,188 votes. He got 79,906 votes, which was 63.72%, and he defeated Congress candidate Trilochan Singh who got 34,718 votes that was 27.68%.

Congress candidate Singh is contesting this against Saini. Singh is depending on the anti-incumbency. He is confident about his victory as he is getting support from all ticket aspirants as well as the party workers. “People of Karnal have rejected the BJP government and they will vote for change in Karnal. Saini is losing Karnal seat, while Khattar is going to lose Karnal Lok Sabha seat,” said Singh.

Saini is also sure of not only his victory, but also of former CM Khattar. “We will win not only the Karnal assembly seat, but also the Karnal Lok Sabha segment,” he said.

In 2019, Khattar defeated Trilochan

  • In the 2019 Assembly poll, former CM Manohar Lal Khattar won by 45,188 votes
  • He defeated Congress candidate Trilochan Singh, who is now pitted against Saini
  • Political analysts said outcome of this by-election will decide Saini’s political career, and also the future of his government







