Lok Sabha polls 2024: Congress’ Deepender Hooda, BJP’s Ashok Tanwar file nomination papers in Haryana

Chandigarh, May 4

Congress candidate Deepender Singh Hooda and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Ashok Tanwar on Saturday filed their nomination papers from the Rohtak and Sirsa seats respectively for the Lok Sabha elections.

Polling for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will take place on May 25.

Hooda was accompanied by his father and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan and party MLA BB Batra while filing the nomination papers.

The Congress has fielded Hooda, a Rajya Sabha MP, from the Rohtak parliamentary constituency, which is currently represented by BJP’s Arvind Sharma. He had unsuccessfully contested from the Rohtak seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

BJP nominee from Sirsa, Tanwar, was accompanied by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala, BJP candidate from Hisar, Ranjit Singh Chautala and Sirsa MLA and Haryana Lokhit Party chief Gopal Kanda when he filed his nomination papers.

‘I express my gratitude to the people for their unprecedented love and support. Sirsa’s faith in Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji was firm and will remain so,’ said Tanwar in a post on X.

Tanwar, a former MP from Sirsa, had quit the AAP and joined the BJP earlier this year. Before that, he had quit the Congress in 2019 and joined AAP in 2022. In between, he had floated his party and even joined the Trinamool Congress for a brief period. The seat is presently represented by BJP’s Sunita Duggal.

From Sirsa, the Congress has fielded party general secretary and former Union minister Kumari Selja.

