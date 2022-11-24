Lokayukta complains of delay by departments in taking action on his orders

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, November 23

As Haryana Lokayukta Justice Hari Pal Verma complained about the delay in action taken on his reports and inquiries ordered by him, the office of the Chief Secretary has issued directions to all administrative secretaries and heads of departments for prompt action on references from the corruption watchdog.

In its annual report, comprising the period from July 19, 2021, to March 31, 2022, the Lokayukta pointed out that in most of the complaints, action taken reports (ATRs) are not being sent by the departments concerned within the stipulated time of three months.

It is added that when any complaint is forwarded to the head of the government/department for inquiry or reply thereon given the time of 45 days, the action thereon is not taken within the stipulated time despite serious allegations and grievances.

The Lokayukta has pointed out that in most of the complaints, the investigation by the Vigilance/Police Department/Crime Branch is not conducted promptly and long delays occur. “In order to achieve total transparency and fairness in the administration, it is necessary that the public servants found guilty of corruption or maladministration should be awarded the strictest possible punishment under the law. For this purpose, it is necessary that government agencies should change their mindset and attitude by adopting zero tolerance towards corruption, inefficiency and maladministration,” said the Lokayukta.

The annual report, submitted to Haryana Governor in August this year, also commented that in most of the cases relating to the Panchayats Department, the record has been found missing, as the same is kept under the custody of sarpanches. “Thus the Block Development and Panchayat Officer of the Block concerned should be made custodian of the Panchayat’s record in order to streamline the system. It has also been observed that wherever the necessary records are not properly maintained, the supervisory authorities should also be held responsible along with the sarpanches, panches and gram sachivs and strict action be taken against them,” said the Lokayukta.

Now, in a letter, dated November 9, the Political and Parliamentary Affairs Department of the Chief Secretary’s office has told all administrative secretaries, HODs, divisional commissioners, DCs, sub-divisional officers (Civil), and Registrars of varsities, “The receipt of reference/observation from the Lokayukta should always be acknowledged and if due to some administrative or any other unavoidable reasons, it is not possible to take action or to submit requisite information within the stipulated period, the Lokayukta may be informed well in time accordingly.”

