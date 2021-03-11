Lokayukta seeks status report in 'Kingdom of Dreams' case

Chandigarh, August 18
Haryana Lokayukta Justice Hari Pal Verma has taken suo motu notice of Gurugram’s “Kingdom of Dreams” case, where the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has ordered the recovery of over Rs 300 crore. The Lokayukta has rarely used its suo motu power in the past.
Kingdom of Dreams is a live entertainment, theatre and leisure hub in Gurugram. Based on newspaper reports, including that of The Tribune, Justice Verma observed that crores have not been deposited by the lessee for long.
“The authority at this stage is tentatively of the view that this is a glaring instance of ‘mal-administration’ on part of the HSVP and other authorities concerned, connected with such affairs, as provided under Section 2(j) of the Haryana Lokayukta Act (describes the definition of mal-administration),” said the order dated August 16.
Justice Verma directed the HSVP Chief Administrator to submit a status report on the issue in two months while the Estate Officer of HSVP, Gurugram, has been asked to remain present on the next date of hearing (October 27).
As per a letter dated July 7, from the Estate Officer, HSVP, Gurugram, to M/s Great Nautanki Company Private Limited, the rent arrears had reached Rs 1.08 crore. Earlier, a show-cause notice was issued to the firm, but in vain. The lease agreement was cancelled on July 6.
Eight notices for pending rent had also been issued to the firm since 2012. Besides arrears, a penalty of Rs 100 crore was also imposed on the “Kingdom of Dreams” under Section 16(1)(b) of the HSVP Act.
To be submitted in two months
- Lokayukta Justice Hari Pal Verma asks HSVP Chief Administrator to submit status report in two months
- The Estate Officer of HSVP, Gurugram, asked to remain present on the next date of hearing (October 27)
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...