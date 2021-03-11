Lokayukta seeks status report in 'Kingdom of Dreams' case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 18

Haryana Lokayukta Justice Hari Pal Verma has taken suo motu notice of Gurugram’s “Kingdom of Dreams” case, where the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has ordered the recovery of over Rs 300 crore. The Lokayukta has rarely used its suo motu power in the past.

Kingdom of Dreams is a live entertainment, theatre and leisure hub in Gurugram. Based on newspaper reports, including that of The Tribune, Justice Verma observed that crores have not been deposited by the lessee for long.

“The authority at this stage is tentatively of the view that this is a glaring instance of ‘mal-administration’ on part of the HSVP and other authorities concerned, connected with such affairs, as provided under Section 2(j) of the Haryana Lokayukta Act (describes the definition of mal-administration),” said the order dated August 16.

Justice Verma directed the HSVP Chief Administrator to submit a status report on the issue in two months while the Estate Officer of HSVP, Gurugram, has been asked to remain present on the next date of hearing (October 27).

As per a letter dated July 7, from the Estate Officer, HSVP, Gurugram, to M/s Great Nautanki Company Private Limited, the rent arrears had reached Rs 1.08 crore. Earlier, a show-cause notice was issued to the firm, but in vain. The lease agreement was cancelled on July 6.

Eight notices for pending rent had also been issued to the firm since 2012. Besides arrears, a penalty of Rs 100 crore was also imposed on the “Kingdom of Dreams” under Section 16(1)(b) of the HSVP Act.

To be submitted in two months