Long wait for exam results dampens hopes of employment

Faridabad, May 11
Over 100 students enrolled in BTech courses of a private institution affiliated with JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad, have been facing harassment due to the delay in the release of the result of seventh semester exams held in December last year. The delay has also put a question mark on the release of the final semester result, leaving students worried about their employment prospects.
“Any delay in declaring the results of the last two semesters could pose a threat to the employment opportunities as marksheets and degrees are required at the time of joining,” said Rohit Lamba, a final-year BTech student.
Shubham Dubey, another student, said the delay in releasing the result of the reappear exams held in the first, third and fifth semesters has left the students anxious as these results are usually expected to be out within 6-8 weeks of the exam.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Governor erred in calling floor test, but can't restore Uddhav govt: SC
Says Speaker’s decision to appoint Shinde group MLA as Sena ...
Lieutenant Governor bound by aid & advice of elected Delhi Government: Top court
Public order, police, land only exceptions
5 held after third blast, radical literature seized
All explosions near Golden Temple
Letter pieces found at Amritsar blast site
Written in Punjabi, indicate suspects were upset over ‘Punja...