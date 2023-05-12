Long wait for exam results dampens hopes of employment

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 11

Over 100 students enrolled in BTech courses of a private institution affiliated with JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad, have been facing harassment due to the delay in the release of the result of seventh semester exams held in December last year. The delay has also put a question mark on the release of the final semester result, leaving students worried about their employment prospects.

“Any delay in declaring the results of the last two semesters could pose a threat to the employment opportunities as marksheets and degrees are required at the time of joining,” said Rohit Lamba, a final-year BTech student.

Shubham Dubey, another student, said the delay in releasing the result of the reappear exams held in the first, third and fifth semesters has left the students anxious as these results are usually expected to be out within 6-8 weeks of the exam.