Longest cold wave span in Haryana in 11 years, say weather experts

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, January 10

Coldwave persisted in the state today and many districts observed cold to severe cold conditions throughout the day. Fatehabad recorded the lowest temperature at 5.7 °C in the state followed by Ambala, which shivered at 5.9°C and then Karnal with the lowest temperature being 6°C. The average temperature in the state was recorded at 7°C and the maximum temperatures have dipped by an average of 4°C.

Take care this winter Residents need to cover themselves in layers as it is unprecedentedly cold

Parents need to be cautious about any pneumonia symptoms in children and cardiac patients need to be extra cautious.

Early morning walks and late evening strolls have to be avoided. People should not sleep in unventilated rooms with buring coal or heaters

The state has recorded the longest span of cold days in the last 11 years. Sunlight evaded a majority of the areas for the third consecutive day and persistent dew left the state enveloped in cold. Weather experts have predicted that the fog will reduce in a day or two, but the coldwave will continue. The difference between night and day temperatures has remained very less. Among the cities in the northern part of the state, there is a difference of 4°C between the day and night temperatures in Ambala. The same situation prevailed in the southern part of the state also. On Tuesday, the day temperature in Ambala was 9.5°C and minimum was 6.4°C, in Hisar it was 12°C and 9.2°C, in Karnal 10.6°C and 7.2°C, in Mahendragarh 14°C and 6°C, in Rohtak 12.2°C and 8.8°C, in Bhiwani 11.7°C and 7.2°C and in Panchkula 10.7°C and minimum temperature was recorded at 8.3 °C.

Meanwhile, the dip in temperature has elated farmers who have called it favourable for the growth of wheat crop and has raised hopes of increased yields, especially in parts of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Agricultural experts say the below normal temperatures will have positive effects on various crops, especially wheat. Cold weather provides the necessary cooling factor for the growth of the crop.

Meanwhile, the Health Department has issued an alert for all, especially senior citizens and children. The heart patients have been advised to exercise extra caution.

"Residents need to cover themselves in layers as it is unprecedentedly cold. Parents need to be cautious about any pneumonia symptoms in children and cardiac patients need to be extra cautious. Early morning walks and late evening strolls have to be avoided. People should not sleep in unventilated rooms with buring coal or heaters," said Dr Virender Yadav, CMO, Gurugram.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala #Fatehabad #Gurugram #Karnal