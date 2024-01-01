Looking back 2023: 39K challaned for traffic violations in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, December 31

Cracking the whip on violators, the Kurukshetra police have issued over 39,400 challans in the district, imposing fines to the tune of Rs 4.3 crore from January 1 to December 28.

The data procured from the district police reveals that driving without helmet, wrong side, over-speeding, driving in wrong lane, wrong parking, without seat belt continue to be the major traffic rule violations despite the awareness campaigns being run in the district.

As per the data, as many as 39,418 challans were issued from January 1 to December 28 and the Kurukshetra police collected Rs 4,30,11,300 in the form of fine from violators.

Of the total, as many as 17,291 challans were issued for wrong parking; 9,185 challans for riding without helmet; 5,923 challans for lane changing; 5,230 challans for wrong side driving; 4,845 challans for over-speeding; 4,813 challans were issued for driving without the high security registration number plates and 1,925 challans were issued for not wearing seat belts. As many as 196 school buses were also challaned for violating traffic rules.

There was a decrease in the number of challans this year. The Kurukshetra traffic police had issued 54,127 challans and collected Rs 2.77 crore in the form of fine last year.

Meanwhile, as many as 261 persons have lost their lives and 419 got injured in 487 road accidents reported in the district from January to December 28 this year.

Kurukshetra Traffic Coordinator Roshan Lal said, “The most common violation these days is the use of mobile phones while driving. Regular campaigns are being run to educate people about traffic laws and road regulations. Road safety programmes are being organised and challans are also issued for violation of traffic norms but at the end of the day, it is the commuters who have to follow the norms to bring the number of accidents down.”

Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh Bhoria said, “Special drives are being run to educate people, increase awareness and prevent road accidents. Over-speeding, driving without helmet and driving in wrong lanes are some of the major reasons behind the accidents and people can avoid accidents by following rules. Efforts are being made for strict compliance of traffic rules.”

