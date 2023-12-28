 Looking back 2023 Kaithal/Karnal: Sexual assault of schoolgirls caused shock, anger : The Tribune India

  Haryana
  Looking back 2023 Kaithal/Karnal: Sexual assault of schoolgirls caused shock, anger

Looking back 2023 Kaithal/Karnal: Sexual assault of schoolgirls caused shock, anger

Flood wreaked havoc in both districts I Farmers used drones to spray pesticides

Looking back 2023 Kaithal/Karnal: Sexual assault of schoolgirls caused shock, anger

Agricultural land flooded in Modipur village in Karnal district. File



Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, December 26

The year 2023 was unsettling one for the people of Karnal and Kaithal districts, as they witnessed some horrific and devastating events that shocked them. A shocking case of sexual assault by the principal of a government senior secondary school in Kaithal district exposed the vulnerability and trauma of hundreds of girl students who were allegedly sexually assaulted and threatened by the principal and a construction contractor. The principal was arrested while the contractor is still absconding.

Meanwhile, heavy rains and floods wreaked havoc in several parts of Karnal and Kaithal districts, damaging crops, houses and infrastructure, which affected the livelihoods of thousands of farmers and residents.

As per officials, thousands of acres of standing crops of paddy, vegetables and others got damaged in the rain and flood. As per sources, all affected farmers are yet to get compensation. The flood also kept the officials on their toes to plug in major breaches in the Yamuna canal in Karnal district, Ghaggar and Hansi Butana in Kaithal districts.

Apart from these incidents, another shocking incident that shook the people was the poisoning of 55 cattle heads by miscreants at a gaushala in Phoosgarh village run by the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC). The culprits had mixed Celphos in jaggery and served it to the cows, leading their death. The motive behind the crime was to sell the skin and carcasses of the animals for a hefty sum. The police arrested six persons for the offence. The incident exposed the cruelty and greed of some people, who did not hesitate in killing innocent animals for their selfish gains.

The year also witnessed some remarkable achievements and innovations in the fields of science, technology and agriculture. The National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) in Karnal produced the country’s first cloned indigenous Gir female calf, named Ganga. The cloned calf was expected to boost the milk production and conservation of the breed.

The Haryana Police also received the prestigious President’s Colour Award for recognition of its consistent commitment towards ensuring safety and security of the people in the state and became the 10th state to get the award. The award was presented by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Haryana Police Academy Madhuban on February 14.

Karnal and Kaithal districts also witnessed a significant reduction in crop residue burning cases by nearly 60 per cent in both districts due to the efforts of farmers and officials, after which the Deputy Directors, Agriculture, got awards from Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on December 25.

However, not everything was smooth for the people as they faced several challenges and difficulties due to flaws and discrepancies in property IDs and family IDs.

On a positive note, the year also saw the adoption of drone technology by some farmers for spraying fertilisers and pesticides on their crops. During the year, the Vigilance Department arrested several officials allegedly involved in corrupt practices.

#Kaithal #Karnal


