Loss of lives in school bus accident in Haryana’s Mahendragarh heart-rending, says President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi, April 11
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said the news of death of schoolchildren in a bus accident in Haryana's Mahendragarh district was heart-rending and prayed for strength to the bereaved families to bear “this cruel blow”.
Six children were killed and around 20 injured after their school bus overturned in Mahendragarh on Thursday, police said.
In a post on X in Hindi, Murmu said, “The news of the death of innocent children in a school bus accident in Mahendragarh district of Haryana is heart-rending. May God give strength to the bereaved parents and relatives to bear this cruel blow. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured children.”
हरियाणा के महेंद्रगढ़ जिले में स्कूल बस दुर्घटना में अनेक मासूम बच्चों की मृत्यु का समाचार हृदय विदारक है। ईश्वर शोक संतप्त माता-पिता एवं परिजनों को यह क्रूर आघात सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। मैं घायल हुए बच्चों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करती हूँ।— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 11, 2024
The bus belonged to a private school and was being driven rashly at a high speed due to which the driver lost control and rammed the vehicle into a tree, causing it to overturn, police said, citing reports.
