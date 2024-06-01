lovers die by suicide in hisar

Tribune News Service

Hisar: A man and a woman, who were said to be in a relationship, died by suicide at a hotel in Hisar town on Friday. Their bodies were found in the bathroom of the hotel near the railway station. According to the police, the deceased were identified as Sumit of Madan Heri village and Monika. Police sources said Monika had been married to another man for the last six years. The police said the duo were in a relationship. They checked in at the hotel on Thursday and consumed a poisonous substance. Hotel officials said when the duo did not open the door of their room on Friday even after repeated knocks by their employees, hotel officials called the police. When the room was opened, they were found dead.

#Hisar