Low on power, water, west Sonepat up in arms

In addition to the unbearable heat, residents of Sonepat city, especially those in its western parts, are being forced to endure water shortage. Enraged over the disruption in power and water supply, the residents of Subhash Nagar protested on Sunday.

As per sources, the municipal corporation supplies potable water to 70 per cent of the city area through the Reniwell project at Jajal, while the rest of the area, including Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP’s) sectors get it through the water boosting station at Garhi Bakhtawarpur.

Kakroi plant to solve city’s water problems Officials have been directed to impose penalty upon the agency for delaying the construction of the 15 MLD water treatment plant at Kakroi and a meeting has also been scheduled to discuss the matter on Tuesday. If this plant becomes functional, there would be no scarcity of potable water in the western part of the city for the next 15 years. —Vishram Kumar Meena, Sonepat MC Commissioner

To resolve the problem of water scarcity in the western zone of the city, former Urban Local Bodies’ Minister Kavita Jain has made a proposal to supply canal water here. A water treatment plant is being established at Kakroi for the treatment of the canal water.

The deadline for the completion of the work of the treatment plant has long passed in 2022 but the work is still pending.

The residents of the western part, including Subhash Nagar, Dev Nagar, Kath Mandi, West Ram Nagar, Gur Mandi and other adjoining areas face water and power shortage every summer.

“The major reason behind these problems in this part of the city is the lethargic attitude of the MC’s engineering wing officials. The western zone of the city faces power and water scarcity especially in the summer season every year,” said BJP Councillor Atul Jain. Several colonies in the region do not receive water daily, while some that do complaint that the pressure of water is so low that it doesn’t reach the tail end, due to which residents are left deprived of clean water.

“I have filed a complaint against the poor power supply and water scarcity problem in the area with the Chief Minister four days ago,” said Jain.

Enraged over the poor supply of potable water and power in the area, the residents of Gur Mandi area held a meeting on Sunday. The residents have also decided to hold a protest at the power corporation office on Monday, said preseident of District Vyapar Mandal Sanjay Singla.

Atul Jain, Sanjay Verma, Sanjay Singla, among other attended the meeting along with a number of residents at Agarsain Bhawan today.

Apart from this the residents of Subhash Nagar also protested against the MC for the poor water supply in their area today. The protesters alleged that water was being supplied to their area only for 30-35 minutes daily, while once a week it was not supplied at all. The residents demanded a proper water supply.

Rajiv Jain, former media advisor to the Chief Minister, said the Kakroi road project was delayed by two years. He said: “If the plant was made functional the water problem of the area would end permanently.”

Sonepat MC Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena said the officials had been directed to make proper arrangements for proper water supply to the residents.

To review the problem of water scarcity in the western part of the city a meeting had been called on Monday, he added.

Apart from this, two special junior engineers had been appointed to ensure proper water supply in the area. “Officials have been directed to impose penalty upon the agency for delaying the construction of the 15 MLD water treatment plant at Kakroi and a meeting has also been scheduled to discuss the matter on Tuesday,” the commissioner said. “If this plant becomes functional, there would be no scarcity of potable water in the western part of the city for the next 15 years,” claimed the Commissioner.

