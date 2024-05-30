Low turnout a concern for all parties, says Subhash Barala

Rohtak, May 29
BJP’s Lok Sabha Election Management Committee convener and Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala today admitted that this time, the turnout had been less compared to previous elections, which was a matter of review for all parties.
Replying to a question, the BJP leader said voting had decreased by about 4 per cent compared to 2019. He, however, claimed that despite the low voting, the BJP would win all 10 Lok Sabha seats and the Karnal Assembly seat.
Talking to reporters at the party’s state office here, Barala said Bhupinder Singh Hooda, a former CM, was not talking about the next Prime Minister as he only wanted to see his son Deepender as the state Chief Minister.
“Hooda should accept that it is not going to happen. The writing on the wall is clear. Just like Rahul Gandhi cannot become the Prime Minister, Deepender cannot become CM,” he said.
“The youth got jobs on the basis of merit, without any slips and/or paying money. Hence, they have voted for the BJP,” he claimed.
In response to another query, Barala said if there was any case of negligence by employees or officers during elections, strict action would be taken against them.
He stated that the Congress had failed to run a proper campaign and was now blaming the EVMs, which indicated that it had conceded defeat.
