Low visibility delays 50 trains in Ambala div

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, December 26

Low visibility due to fog delayed several trains by half an hour to over 10 hours, causing inconvenience to commuters on Tuesday.

As per the information available, nearly 50 trains were affected under the Ambala Division on Tuesday.

Many trains including Shan-e-Punjab, Delhi-Pathankot, Dadar Express, Sachkhand Express, Katihar Express and Malwa Express on the Delhi-Ambala route were running behind schedule. Due to the delay, trains were being rescheduled as well.

Katihar-Amritsar Express (15707) was running late by nearly 10 hours and it reached Ambala at around 4 pm while its scheduled arrival was 6.45 am.

Karan Bhatia, a commuter at the Ambala Cantonment railway station, said, “I reached the station around 7.30 am as the train was scheduled to reach Ambala around 8 am. It is 11:40 pm and there is no announcement yet.”

Ambala Divisional Railway Manager Mandeep Singh Bhatia said, “Due to fog, nearly 50 trains were affected under the division. Some trains were cancelled last month due to fog.”

A railway spokesman said: “Frequency of some trains was reduced as a precautionary measure.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala