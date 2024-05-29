Low voter turnout due to heatwave: Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal

PTI

Chandigarh, May 29

The voter turnout in Haryana was slightly lower this time than previous elections due to heatwave, state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal said on Wednesday.

The state registered nearly 65 per cent voter turnout for 10 Lok Sabha seats, which went to the polls in the sixth phase of general elections on May 25.

Due to severe heatwave, the voter turnout was slightly lower than the previous election, Agarwal said, according to an official statement issued here.

An overall voter turnout of 64.80 per cent was recorded, he said.

Agarwal also commended the voters for their cooperation with the Election Commission staff in conducting a free and transparent election.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the overall voting percentage was 70.

For the last many days, the maximum temperatures in the state have remained in the range of 45 to 48 degrees Celsius at many places.

Agarwal said as counting of votes will take place on June 4, comprehensive arrangements have been made to ensure smooth counting in the state, including a two-layer security system in the EVM strong rooms.

He said the Sirsa parliamentary constituency had recorded the highest voter turnout of 69.77 per cent, while Faridabad recorded the lowest at 60.52 per cent.

For the 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state, 223 candidates, including former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, two Union ministers — Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar — and Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Deepender Singh Hooda, were in fray.

