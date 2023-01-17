Lowest sex ratio: 87 ultrasound centres in Rewari dist on radar

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, January 16

Perturbed over the lowest gender ratio across the state in 2022, the health authorities have taken all 87 ultrasound centres registered in the district on its radar. It has started screening their records pertaining to ultrasound tests performed on pregnant women at the centres last year with the twin aim of finding out violations, if any, made by them and discouraging them from disclosing the gender of the unborn baby.

Rewari recorded 883 as the sex ratio at birth (SRB) last year, which is the lowest in the past four years. Rewari witnessed the birth of 903 girls against 1000 boys in 2021, while the SRB was 913 in 2020, 918 in 2019 and 915 in 2018. The district had registered 802 as SRB in 2014.

The authorities have also identified 30 villages with a population of over 2,000 where the SRB is less than 800. A survey is being planned to conduct to ascertain the reason behind the dismal gender ratio there.

“Gender imbalance is really a cause of concern, hence 10 teams, consisting of two health experts, have started checking the operation of ultrasound centres simultaneously in the district. The team is screening the form-F in which detailed information like name, address, previous children with their sex, medical history related to pregnant women undergoing ultrasound scan are mentioned mandatorily. Besides, it is verifying the compliance of the PC-PNDT Act,” said Dr Vishal Rao, Nodal Officer (PNDT), Rewari.

He said the screening work was likely to be completed by Thursday. Thereafter, a report would be prepared on the basis of findings and appropriate action would be taken against those ultrasound centres found violating the norms so that they did not dare to do it again, he added.

“Besides carrying out awareness programmes in various villages to make the people aware of the ill-effects of gender imbalance, four raids were also conducted to unearth the racket involved in the pre-natal sex determination test last year,” said Rao.