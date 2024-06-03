LS election done and dusted, Saini, Khattar set sight on Assembly polls

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, June 2

Two days before the counting of votes, former Chief Minister and BJP candidate for Karnal Lok Sabha constituency Manohar Lal Khattar held a series of meetings with party workers of Indri, Nilokheri, Assandh and Gharaunda at different locations.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the BJP’s Karnal Assembly by-election candidate, chaired the meeting of workers in Karnal. Both leaders exhorted the party officials to prepare well for the Assembly election, to be held later this year.

Former CM Manohar Lal Khattar being welcomed by party workers in Gharaunda on Sunday. Photo: Varun Gulati

They commended the efforts of party workers during the elections and expressed confidence that the PM Modi will get a third consecutive term to serve the country.

“You have done tremendous work in these elections and all party workers must maintain the enthusiasm for the next six months for BJP’s third consecutive term in Haryana, and Modi’s third expected term as Prime Minister,” said Khattar.

Addressing the workers, Khattar said, “People of the nation know who can develop the country, and they have expressed their faith in PM Modi.”

“Congress has always campaigned with false promises, but the people are aware that these would never be fulfilled,” he said. He added that the party misled people by falsely claiming that if the BJP crossed the 400 mark, there would be changes in the Constitution. But people rejected them and exit polls have predicted over 400 seats for the party. “Now, the country is eagerly waiting for June 4 when these predictions will turn into reality,” said Khattar.

Expressing his gratitude to the voters of the Karnal Lok Sabha constituency, Khattar applauded their trust in Modi.

CM Saini held a meeting with Karnal party workers in the city. He said, “Our workers had a lot to say. We achieved a lot in 10 years, but the Opposition had nothing and was just lying. The support from women was also commendable. I will ensure that there is no lack of respect for you.”

