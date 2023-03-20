 LS election in mind, BJP urges workers to connect with masses : The Tribune India

LS election in mind, BJP urges workers to connect with masses

BJP national president JP Nadda addresses party workers at Patti Kalyana in Samalkha on Sunday.



Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Patti Kalyana, March 19

Five days after the meeting of the apex decision-making body of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, the BJP bigwigs here today reached out to its party workers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024 by organising “Shakti Kendra Sangam” at Seva Sadhana and Gram Vikas Kendra (SSGVK) at Patti-Kalyana.

The BJP national chief JP Nadda, Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar, vice-president Saudan Singh, joint general secretary Shiv Prakash, BJP’s state president Om Prakash Dhankar and state in charge Biplab Kumar Deb gave lessons to the party workers to prepare for the polls and to establish a direct dialogue with the voters to strengthen the party not only at the booth level but also at the page level of the voters’ list.

As many as 3,000 party workers, including 2,715 “shakti kendra pramukhs” of 181 blocks of six parliamentary constituencies in 14 districts, were present at the meeting.

CM Khattar, in the inaugural lecture, motivated the party workers and asked them to prepare for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He called upon the party workers to work unitedly to take the schemes and achievements of the government to the masses.

“The state government has launched important schemes to strengthen the economic condition of the needy, farmers and backward classes so that their standard of living could be raiseed,” he added.

“The government has launched a scathing attack on 3C — corruption, crime and caste-based politics. We have adopted a zero-tolerance policy to curb corruption. Corruption in the society will not be tolerated at all,” he said, adding that the state government had also laid emphasis on education, health, self-respect, security and self-reliance.

The BJP’s state president, OP Dhankar, in a media brief after the completion of the first session, said it was decided in the programme that the 99th episode of “Mann ki Baat” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be heard at 7,800 places on March 26, while the 100th episode would be heard at 19,786 booths on April 30.

After hearing the “Mann ki Baat” programme, every worker would contact 10 families to collect their feedback and for that, 78,000 forms would be given to them. As many as 5 lakh party workers would hoist the party flag at their homes on April 6 on the foundation day of the BJP.

JP Nadda, national president in the last session of the sangam, said the BJP was the biggest party in the world. That’s why we have to keep more vigil so that our power shouldn’t turn into weakness.

He said the gradation of every booth was the need of the hour and the booth-wise analysis was mandatory. Each shakti kendra pramukh was in charge of five booths and he had to analyse the records according to the previous results of every booth.

If we talked about the “panna pramukh”, it was the central activity to strengthen the party, he said. “Parliamentary polls are due in March next year and we have only 12 month-time and every ‘panna pramukh’ should have to establish a direct dialogue with the voters and he has to go around eight-nine times to their homes to listen to them,” Nadda told the party workers.

Attacking the Congress without taking its name, the national president said nepotism was heavy in other political parties and they were busy repackaging a leader till he had mass appeal. Nadda also appealed to the party workers to establish direct contact with the sports councils, clubs, cricket clubs, hockey clubs, kushti clubs, akharas etc directly.

Booth-wise analysis must

The gradation of every booth is needed and the booth-wise analysis is must. Each shakti kendra pramukh is in charge of five booths and has to analyse the records as per the previous results of every booth. He has to have a direct dialogue with the voters. — JP Nadda, BJP national chief

Take govt schemes to needy

I urge the party workers to work unitedly to take the govt schemes to the masses. The government has launched schemes to strengthen the economic condition of the needy, farmers and backward classes so that their standard of living could be raised. — Manohar Lal Khattar, CM

