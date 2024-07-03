Lok Sabha election results warning to arrogant BJP govt: Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 2

Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda today said the Lok Sabha results were public’s warning to the arrogant BJP government. He said the mandate had weakened the government and strengthened the Opposition.

Hooda said the 2024 mandate was against the BJP’s arrogant and dictatorial style of working.

“The people are against the dictatorship and arrogance of the BJP, and that is why the party failed to get a majority in the Lok Sabha poll. The public has safeguarded India’s Constitution and democracy. If the government does not change its attitude, a strong Opposition will emerge as a viable alternative in the next elections,” he said.

He criticised the government for touting the distribution of food grains to 80 crore countrymen as an achievement while dismissing MNREGA as a symbol of Congress’s failure. “These 80 crore people are saying that they do not want 5 kg of food grains; they want jobs. They do not want the government’s bread; they want the bread of dignity, they want employment,” he said.

He noted that the voters in the state, along with those nationwide, rejected the politics of arrogance and division. “The BJP government continuously attacked Babasaheb’s Constitution, constitutional institutions and parliamentary democracy. The party had undermined the spirit of the Constitution and set a record by suspending 146 MPs in a single day,” he said.

Deepender said among all states, the INDIA bloc had got the highest voting percentage of 47.6 in Haryana. He said the public had rejected polarisation based on religion, caste, and region and the divisive politics of pitting one group against another.

