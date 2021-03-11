Lumpy Skin Disease leaves dairy farmers worried, seek relief from Haryana govt

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, August 19

A continuous increase in the cases of lumpy skin disease in Ambala over the past few days, has left people involved in the dairy business worried.

While nearly 300 cases were reported till August 6, the number of cases jumped to 3,000 by Thursday evening.

No need to panic Cases are increasing but the cattle are recovering too. Dairy owners and other people who have cattle are advised not to panic. They only need to follow the guidelines, maintain hygienic conditions and isolate the infected bovines. Dr Prem Singh, Deputy Director, Animal husbandry and dairying dept, Ambala Tough time for us We request the government to announce some relief for the people involved in the dairy business due to the high cost of feed. The dairy business operators were already facing a tough time and now the lumpy skin disease has further worsened the situation. Rishi Pal, president of the kanwla dairy complex, Ambala city

Officials in the Animal Husbandry Department said the virus was spreading and more cases were likely to be reported in the coming days. However, the infected cattle are also recovering. Out of 2,945 cases reported, 1,148 cattle had recovered.

Rishi Pal, president of the Kanwla Dairy Complex, Ambala City, said, “Cases are on the rise and some cattle have also died. People are hiding the cases because they are apprehensive that people may stop taking milk from them if they come to know that the cattle at the dairy are infected. We are in touch with the veterinary doctors.”

Hira Lal Yadav, president, Gawal Sabha Ambala Cantonment, said, “Dairy owners are getting treatment done from private veterinary doctors and some are also using ‘desi’ techniques. Milk production has reduced and the situation is not good for the dairy business. A large number of cases are being reported from the gaushalas too.”

While the cattle owners are getting their cattle treated, Vande Matram Dal, a non-government organisation, has been taking care of the stray cattle.Davinder Jassal, state president of the VMD, said, “We have been providing medical treatment to injured animals for several years. After the cases of LSD reported in stray cattle we started using sprays to sanitise the stray cattle, and giving medicines to provide relief to the cattle on roads in Ambala City.”

The Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department, Ambala, Dr Prem Singh, said, “A majority of the reported cases are from the gaushalas because the virus spread quickly among the cattle there due to shortage of space.

