LSP chief Saini extends support to Congress

Hisar, March 22
Loktantra Suraksha Party (LSP) leader and former BJP MP from Kurukshetra Raj Kumar Saini today announced unconditional support to the Congress and the INDIA bloc. Saini, who is also leading All India Grand Alliance of the Backwards Organisations ‘OBC Bhartiya Gathbandhan’, met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi today. Congress general secretary and Haryana affairs incharge Deepak Babaria was there, though no Congress leader from Haryana was present.
Talking to reporters, Saini said various “backward” organisations had been raising the demand for share in decision-making process and social justice. He said Rahul had already announced it and they decided to support the Congress.
Kharge thanked the “grand alliance” for its support. Babaria said the alliance leaders had unanimously decided to support the Congress and the INDIA bloc for their commitment towards social justice.
BJP MP from 2014-19, Saini formed his outfit LSP. He led a campaign against the demand for reservation by the Jat community in the state.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#BJP #Congress #Hisar #INDIA bloc #Kurukshetra #Mallikarjun Kharge
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message
Delhi CM says don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; t...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage
The court noted that, according to the plea, while producing...
Death toll in Punjab's Sangrur hooch tragedy rises to 20, four-member SIT formed to supervise probe
The AAP government has been under fire from opposition parti...
60 dead, 145 injured in Russia concert hall attack; Islamic State group claims responsibility
It wasn't immediately clear what happened to the attackers a...