LSP chief Saini extends support to Congress

Hisar, March 22

Loktantra Suraksha Party (LSP) leader and former BJP MP from Kurukshetra Raj Kumar Saini today announced unconditional support to the Congress and the INDIA bloc. Saini, who is also leading All India Grand Alliance of the Backwards Organisations ‘OBC Bhartiya Gathbandhan’, met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi today. Congress general secretary and Haryana affairs incharge Deepak Babaria was there, though no Congress leader from Haryana was present.

Talking to reporters, Saini said various “backward” organisations had been raising the demand for share in decision-making process and social justice. He said Rahul had already announced it and they decided to support the Congress.

Kharge thanked the “grand alliance” for its support. Babaria said the alliance leaders had unanimously decided to support the Congress and the INDIA bloc for their commitment towards social justice.

BJP MP from 2014-19, Saini formed his outfit LSP. He led a campaign against the demand for reservation by the Jat community in the state.

