LSP chief takes out yatra to mobilise Backward Classes

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, February 19

Loktantra Suraksha Party (LSP) supremo and former MP Raj Kumar Saini today took out the “Jan Jagran Ekta Yatra” in his rath (a modified bus) in the district to mobilise and make people from the Backward Classes (BCs) aware of their rights to get their share in power and jobs.

Talking to mediapersons on the occasion, Saini said people from the BCs continued to face discrimination from successive governments in terms of getting political power and government jobs.

“Before the elections, every political party deceives the BCs so that they get their votes in the name of ensuring their welfare, but pays no heed to their welfare after forming the government, which is discriminatory, hence, I am making the BCs aware of their rights by taking out the yatra,” he added.

Saini said the leaders of the BCs in the state and at the Centre worked to grab votes of the people from this class, but did nothing for them on becoming a minister, MP or an MLA. Following this, the BCs had been facing the brunt of discrimination for a long time. On being asked about the yatra, the leader said the yatra that started from Panipat entered Rohtak last evening. “The yatra will pass through all districts of the state,” Saini added.