Lt Gen Pushkar takes over as GOC of Kharga Corps

Chandigarh, July 1
Lt Gen Rajesh Pushkar today took over as the General-Officer-Commanding (GOC) of the Kharga Corps, the Army’s premier strike formation, at Ambala. Prior to this, he was serving as Director General Territorial Army at Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army).
An Armoured Corps officer, he is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, College of Defence Management, Secunderabad, and the National Defence College, New Delhi.
In a career spanning 35 years, he has commanded an Armoured Regiment in an operational area, a strategic independent armoured brigade and an infantry division in western sector.
