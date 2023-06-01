Lt Gen Rahul R Singh is GOC Kharga Corps

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 31

Lt Gen Rahul R Singh, VSM, took over as General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Kharga Corps yesterday. He is an artillery officer and an alumnus of the NDA, Defence Service Staff College, College of Defence Management, and National Defence College. He has held key command and staff appointments.

He has been an instructor at the NDA, School of Artillery, Team Leader at the Indian Army Training Team in Ethiopia and Staff Officer in a UN Mission in Angola.