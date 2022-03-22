Lt Gen Sharma is Kharga Corps GOC

Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, AVSM, SM, took over as the GOC of the Kharga Corps on Monday. He is an infantry officer, who is an alumnus of the NDA and IMA
In over three decades, he has served in varied operational environments, including Operation Pawan, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Rakshak and Operation Parakram
Prior to taking over the Kharga Corps, he has held key appointments in Military Operations Directorate, Military Secretary Branch and was DG Information Warfare.
