Lukewarm demand for mustard seed leaves Ambala, Kurukshetra farmers disappointed

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, March 8

Lower prices owing to lukewarm demand for mustard seeds has left oilseed farmers disappointed in Ambala and Kurukshetra. Farmers said as the government agency is yet to start procurement, traders in the open market had been offering prices below MSP of Rs 5,650 a quintal.

As per information, while black mustard seeds are fetching around Rs 4,400-4,900 a quintal, yellow mustard is ruling between Rs 5,100 and Rs 5,600 a quintal.

Pawan Kumar, a farmer from Kurukshetra, said: “I sold yellow mustard for Rs 5,240 a quintal because we can’t wait for the government to enter the market and start procurement. I have already suffered heavy loss after toria crop was badly damaged in the recent rain. The traders make offer as per the demand from companies and the prices of oil in the market. The government should formulate a policy to support local producers.”

Meanwhile, some farmers have decided to hold their produce and wait for government purchase. Sukhvinder Singh, a farmer, said: “Due to unwanted rain, the harvesting was delayed and unfavourable weather has affected the yield. We have come to know that the produce is fetching below MSP in the private trade even this year, and have decided to wait for procurement to begin.”

Ajay Gupta, a trader, said: “The moisture content in seeds play an important role to determine prices. The recent rain has affected the quality of the produce and the previous stocks are also putting pressure in the market. Since huge stocks are getting carry forward, the demand has been lukewarm.”

Rakesh Bains of BKU (Charuni) said: “104 purchase centres have been declared by the government. There is only a centre in Ambala and two in Kurukshetra. The government should increase the number of such centres.”

The Deputy Director of Agriculture, Ambala, Dr Jasvinder Saini, said: “The Shahzadpur grain market has been declared a purchase centre in Ambala but we have requested the authorities to declare the Barara and Ambala City grain markets as purchase centres.”

