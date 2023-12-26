Lukewarm response of RWAs to MC’s offer on waste mgmt

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 25

As part of the sanitation decentralisation plan, the Gurugram MC (MCG) has offered to handover sanitation to the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), but it has failed to get any encouraging response. Following the authority’s offer, only 3 RWAs have shown interest in taking over the responsibility. The lukewarm response comes as a surprise as majority of the RWAs have been demanding the same and leading the complaint bandwagon, according to the MCG officials.

The RWAs claim that they are being offered just Rs 8 (per running meter) which amounts to Rs 80,000 in all and an average of 2,000 rupees (per month) for work force of around 40 which is not feasible.

“I have around 60 streets in my area. They want us not just to collect garbage from doorsteps, but also transport it to secondary collection points. At least a work force of 40 people is required to do this work and with the amount of money the MCG is providing, we won’t be able to get enough workers. We are ready to pool in our money, but then we need the autonomy to hire and hold contractor accountable. The decentralisation needs to be thought through,” said Praveen Yadav, United Gurugram RWAs.

However, the MCG Commissioner PC Meena said waste management is the responsibility of RWAs as they are the bulk waste generators.

“As per the solid waste management rules, every bulk waste generator has to segregate, treat and recycle waste at source. There are a few who are doing a commendable job. We are ready to fund sanitation and even pay up in advance, but the RWAs have to ensure compliance. We will also authorise them to collect user charges directly from the residents. The vendors of primary waste collection work for two benefits, user charges and dry waste, which they can sell,” said Meena.

An ongoing review of sanitation crises in the city has revealed that one of the major reasons behind same is faulty door to door garbage collection by concessionaire Ecogreen. The MCG is terminating its contract with Ecogreen and plans to decentralise waste management as per the solid waste management rules.

