Lung transported after creating green corridor in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, April 23

The Gurugram traffic police on Sunday created a 12-km green corridor for an ambulance to help transport a lung from Nagpur by air from IGI Airport to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

DCP (traffic) Virender Vij said, “Due to the green corridor, the ambulance covered a distance of 12 km from the Gurugram-Delhi border to Medanta Hospital, Sector 38, in six minutes, from 9.09 am to 9.15 am, while it can take 15-20 minutes during peak hours.”

As the time frame for transplanting organs is often limited to seven to eight hours, owing to heavy traffic congestion, the ambulances often lose critical time.

“The Gurugram traffic police coordinated with the Delhi Police to ensure signal-free green corridor be established on the route to allow saving of critical time and timely delivery of organ to the patient,” he said.