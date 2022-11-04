Madhuban Toll Plaza explosive recovery case: NIA files chargesheet against 6 accused

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 4

The anti-terror federal probe agency NIA on Friday said it has filed a chargesheet against six accused following investigation in a case relating to seizure of arms, ammunition and explosives at Bastara Toll Plaza in Haryana’s Madhuban area on the Ambala-Delhi Highway.

Those named in the chargesheet include Gurpreet Singh, Amandeep Singh and Parminder Singh of Ferozepur, Bhopinder Singh, a resident of Ludhiana, Rajbir Singh, a resident of Gurdaspur in Punjab and Harwinder Singh Sandhu, a resident of Nanded (Hajursahib) in Maharashtra, th NIA said in a statement.

The agency said the chargesheet against the six accused was filed under various Sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, Arms Act and Explosives Substances Act.

The NIA said the chargesheet against the accused was filed on October 31, 2022, in the case pertaining to the recovery of “three IEDs, one Pistol with two magazines, 31 rounds and Rs 1.30 Lakh cash on May 5, 2022 from Gurpreet Singh @ Gopi, Amandeep Singh @ Deepa, Parminder Singh @ Pinder & Bhupinder Singh”.

They were going to deliver the said consignment by keeping it in a specially designed cavity in their Innova car to Adilabad in Telangana, it alleged.

In the chargesheet, the NIA said, “During investigation, it is revealed that the explosives, arms and ammunition were sent by terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu @ Rinda of proscribed terrorist organisation ‘Babbar Khalsa International’ from Pakistan through drones into the Indian territory for executing terrorist acts in Punjab and rest of the country.”

The case was initially registered at Madhuban Police Station under various Sections of the UA(P)A, the Explosive Substance Act 1908 and the Indian Arms Act and was re-registered by the NIA on May 24, 2022, the agency said, adding that further investigation in the case were in progress.