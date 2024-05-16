Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav woos Ahirs at Kosli

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 15

The BJP today tried to woo Ahir voters in the Rohtak parliamentary constituency, especially in the Kosli Assembly segment by holding a public meeting of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav there.

Kosli, being dominated by people of Yadav community, had played a vital role in ensuring the victory of BJP candidate Dr Arvind Sharma as the latter got a massive lead of 74,980 votes over Congress nominee Deepender Hooda. This time as well, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to repeat its performance.

In 2019, Sharma secured a total 1,17,825 votes while Deepender secured 42,845 votes. Congress candidate Deepender is making efforts to improve his performance this time, hence he did not forget to enumerate development works undertaken during the then Congress regime in the Kosli area. Deepender addressed public meetings in over 15 villages of Kosli segment today as well.

Earlier, Yadav while addressing a public meeting in Berali village attacked the Congress. “India is fast moving towards becoming a world leader under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hence it is necessary to ensure the victory of the BJP in the Lok Sabha poll so as to keep momentum going. The victory of BJP candidate Dr Arvind Sharma will contribute in making Narendra Modi the PM for the third consecutive time,” he said. Former minister Ram Bilas Sharma accused the Congress of dividing the society on caste and religion lines. “The Congress has nothing to do with the country’s development,” he added.

