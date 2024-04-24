Magisterial investigation ordered into wall collapse in Gurugram

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, April 23

The Gurugram Deputy Commissioner has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the death of five people due to the collapse of a crematorium wall. The three-member committee, led by the SDM, will submit its report within seven days.

DC Nishant Kumar Yadav has sent information about the incident to the government. Along with SDM Ravindra Kumar, ACP (West) Shiva Archan Sharma and PWD XEN Charanjit Rana have been included in the committee.

Statements of the relatives of the deceased will be recorded by the committee, which will also investigate why no action was reportedly taken on an application to rebuild the wall.

The DC said a proposal for compensation to the family of the deceased would also be sent to the government. The police have sought details of the improvement committee of the cremation ground from the registrar’s office.

A senior police officer said they wanted to know when the cremation ground committee was formed and about the status of its activities. They also wanted to know about the transaction of the committee’s account and how much was spent on the maintenance of the cremation ground.

The police have arrested three accused, including the president of the cremation ground improvement committee, who were let off on bail after they joined investigation.

Five persons, including two minors, were buried when the wall of the Madanpuri cremation ground collapsed on Saturday evening.

