‘Mahabharat’ voice-over artiste trains students at Rohtak varsity

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 16

The students of Pt Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts (PLC SUPVA) recently underwent a voice training workshop from Harish Bhimani, a noted voice-over artiste known for his work in the Hindi tele-serial Mahabharat.

Bhimani, whose voice as ‘Samay’, the narrator of the epic tale, captivated the show’s audience, was in Rohtak for a two-day workshop on “Voice Culture and Voice as a Career”. The workshop was held alongside a news conference with SUPVA Vice-Chancellor Gajendra Chauhan, who played the role of Yudhishthira in the serial.

During the conference, Bhimani emphasised the importance of voice training for actors, especially in film-making. He noted that voice is the most valuable asset for actors, and all the top actors today have phenomenal voice modulation. Bhimani urged that voice training should be given more importance in acting courses, and early training in voice can do wonders for students’ careers. He also shared that professional voice artistes have a wide range of career options, including documentaries, animation films, TV commercials, dubbing, and voiceovers, among others.

Bhimani further highlighted the significance of pronunciation and diction in any rendition. It is not enough to just speak out dialogues; the subtext should also be conveyed efficiently, he observed.