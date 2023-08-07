Mahapanchayat at Tighara village calls for economic boycott of minority community

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, August 6

Ignoring Section 144 imposed in Gurugram, hundreds of residents of Gurugram villages gathered at Tighara village for a Hindu mahapanchayat that called for the economic boycott of Muslims in the city.

No permission sought: DC No permission was sought for mahapanchayat, which was held despite imposition of Section 144. DC Nishant Yadav said action would be take action in this regard

said action would be take action in this regard Surprisingly, while the mahapanchayat had no permission, it was not just allowed, security was also deputed at the site to avoid any outward incident

The mahapanchayat was called to oppose the police crackdown on village youths for communal violence in Gurugram, including the torching of a mosque and the murder of an Imam. The participants went in an overdrive and gave a call for the boycott of Muslim shops and denying them houses and shops on rent. The panchayat even demanded the dissolution of Nuh as a district and division of its villages into districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal and Rewari. They also voiced the option of handing over the district to UP, claiming CM Yogi would “set them right”.

“We need to boycott them. Check their I-cards and if it’s a Muslim, don’t give them home or your shop. Opt to buy stuff from your Hindu brothers and employ only them as your house helps and even the meat shops should be given to Hindu Valmikis or anybody who wants to run it,” mahapanchayat issued directive.

One of the speakers at the panchayat said Nuh should be handled by a tougher CM like Yogi so either this district be handed over to UP or it be divided into other districts.

Accusing the Gurugram police of witch-hunting, residents of Tighra village claimed that the police tried to cover up their Intelligence and action failure by making hasty bulk arrests without investigation. “In Nuh, they could not identify the rioters for days and here within an hour of the incident, they had names and addresses of our boys. There is not even a single Muslim family in Tighra, but a mosque was allowed here. The police is witch-hunting and we won't tolerate it," said Kulbhushan Bhardwaj of the Bajrang Dal, who convened the mahapanchayat.

The panchayat has given a week's ultimatum to the police to release all arrested or threatened to bring Gurugram to a halt.

Meanwhile, fresh threats were issued to Mamman Khan, saying he had a residence in Gurugram and, thus, should tone himself down.

