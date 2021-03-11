Mahapanchayat: Set up 'gau raksha' court

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 8

“The three MLAs of Nuh district are supporting cow slaughter and should be immediately booked and tried for the same,” demanded the Gau Rakshak and Mahapanchayat held in Sangel village of Nuh today.

‘Gau rakshaks’ and members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and Gau Raksha Dal had gathered today at a local ‘gaushala’ and demanded “once-and-for-all resolution to the menace of cow slaughter in Mewat”.

Giving state government a month to meet their demands, the panchayat not only demanded FIRs against Congress MLAs, Aftab Ahmed, Mamman Khan and Mohammad Illiyas, but also the setting up of a fast-track ‘gau raksha’ court for the same. The panchayat also demanded the attachment of properties all listed cattle smugglers, their auction and transfer of money earned through this to the ‘gaushalas’ in Nuh.