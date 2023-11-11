Mahapanchayat slams cops for slack handling in Jind sexual abuse case

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, November 10

Expressing dissatisfaction with the police action in the case of sexual harassment of several girl students allegedly by the principal of a government senior secondary school, the khap panchayat and Haryana Samyukta Kisan Morcha demanded a fair investigation into the matter to find out if more persons were involved.

A mahapanchayat being held at Uchana town in Jind district.

The mahapanchayat held in Uchana town of Jind district today alleged that the police had failed to conduct a thorough probe in this matter and handled the case in a slack way so far. “There are many unanswered questions about the occurrence of such a heinous crime by the accused for such a long time in the school. What happened to the victims’ complaints, whether these were in writing or verbal to teachers or authorities concerned. If any authority failed to take cognizance of the matter and forced the victims to remain quiet, such persons must also be brought to book,” said Azad Palwa, pradhan of the SKM, during the mahapanchayat.

“He had faced molestation charges when he was employed in a private school. Later, he got a government job and then continued his criminal act of molestation and sexual harassment of the students. But despite all this, he got a posting in the girls school six years ago. Education Department officials must have visited the school in the past. Why did they fail to take notice of such suspicious activities,” he said.

Meanwhile, the mahapanchayat was attended by Kandela khap pradhan Om Prakash Kandela, Majra khap pradhan Gurwinder Singh, besides farm activists.

Palwa said the meeting adopted three resolutions: Firstly, to urge the Bar Association of Jind district to boycott the accused and not take up his case in the court, secondly, to meet the DC and SP for conducting a fair and thorough probe from various angles which were not included in the investigation so far, and thirdly, to take action against the school staff and officials of the Education Department to investigate their role.

The police also should find out as to who had given shelter to the principal when he went into hiding from October 29 to November 4. There are allegations of the principal having political protection, which should also be probed,” he added.

