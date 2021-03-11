Maharashtra ATS, NIA quiz terror suspects arrested in Karnal

Karnal, May 11

The Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS), NIA and other agencies grilled the four terror suspects arrested by the Karnal and Punjab Police in a joint operation with three IEDs on May 5 from the Bastara toll plaza on the NH-44. They inquired about their chain in Maharashtra and in other parts of the country.

As per sources in the investigation team, the Maharashtra ATS will take the accused on production warrant to Maharashtra to inquire into their supply of explosives in Nanded, which they have admitted earlier.

“Teams from Maharashtra ATS, NIA, BSF, UP ATS, Telangana police, Punjab Police and intelligence of Haryana and Punjab other agencies came here to quiz these accused. We got vital clues about the terror module run by Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder, alias Rinda. We are working on them,” said the SP. Some agencies want to take these accused on production warrant, but presently they are on 10-day police remand with the Karnal police. After the remand period, the Karnal police will see whether the remand is required or not, otherwise investigation agencies can take them on production warrant, said the SP.

Police also went to Tarantaran and Ferozpur with the accused to verify the information given by them, he added. SP denied any link with Mohali blast so far.

During investigation, it came to light that Gurpreet Singh, head of the gang of terror suspects, has a girlfriend in Ferozepur and Gurpreet had given Rs 13 lakh to his girlfriend in the past six to seven months. “Gurpreet was in touch with his girlfriend for the past three to four years. Our team led by SIT head ASP Himadri Kaushik went to inquire this from her girlfriend. She got deposited this money into the account of her mother,” said the SP. — TNS

Rajbir to be brought to Karnal

SP Punia said they would bring Rajbir, who was in Bathinda jail and now on police remand with the Punjab Police, on production warrant to Karnal in this case.