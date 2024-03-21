 Mahendragarh-Bucholi road wearing off months after construction : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Mahendragarh-Bucholi road wearing off months after construction

Mahendragarh-Bucholi road wearing off months after construction

DC orders inquiry after inspection | Stretch not made as per PWD specification

Mahendragarh-Bucholi road wearing off months after construction

Potholes on the newly laid Bucholi road in Mahendragarh. Sumit Tharan



Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, March 20

Cracks and potholes have developed on the Mahendragarh-Bucholi road here, merely some months after its construction, indicating that substandard material was used by the contractor.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Monika Gupta, along with other officials, on Tuesday inspected the road on getting a complaint in this respect. She found that the road was broken from various places and old cemented tiles were used on it. The road was not found constructed as per the specification of the Public Works Department (PWD).

DC Monika Gupta inspects the road. Sumit Tharan

Taking a serious note of it, the DC has directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC)-cum-Chairperson of the district-level vigilance committee, Deepak Babu Lal Karva, to inquire the irregularities committed in the road construction and to submit the report in this respect within the next seven days so that further action could be taken against those found guilty.

The DC had received the complaint on the condition of the road when she was hearing public grievances at the mini-secretariat in Mahendragarh city yesterday.

Ram Bilas Yadav and some other residents of Bucholi village here, in their written complaint, stated that the road had been constructed four-five months ago and poor quality material had been used.

“The road had started wearing off just after a week. The villagers told the contractor about the issue and he got some patchwork done, which, too, wore off after some days. Thereafter, potholes developed on the road while old tiles were also found used to construct a leftover stretch of 200 sq yard. The contractor did not lock the tiles properly and used material of inferior quality,” alleged the complaint.

The complainant claimed they had also filed a complaint about the road at the CM window but no action was taken. They demanded that the DC should not only get an inquiry done from the vigilance committee to ensure appropriate action against the guilty but also get the road re-constructed with quality material.

Plaint lodged by villagers

The road had started wearing off just after a week after it was laid. The contractor was informed and he got some patchwork done, which, too, wore off after some days. Thereafter, potholes started appearing on the road. Old tiles were found used to construct a leftover stretch of 200 sq yard. The contractor did not lock the tiles properly and used material of inferior quality — Complaint

